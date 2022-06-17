FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers were in a standoff for hours near a residence near Hoover High School, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say the suspect allegedly assaulted his girlfriend with a firearm at a bus stop around 9:00 a.m. on the 7600 block of North Blackstone Avenue.

The victim ran off and was able to call the police.

Officers went to the suspect’s residence near Blackstone and 3rd Avenues.

Neighbors reported that the suspect was up on the roof of the apartment complex at one point.

Police say they were later able to apprehend the suspect and place him under arrest.