Man in hospital after shooting in Chowchilla, deputies say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KSEE) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting in Chowchilla on Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.

Madera County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to the area Avenue 24 and Road 18 1/2 at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of multiple shots fired.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment, according to deputies.

Deputies say they were asking people to avoid this area, but the street is open now and the scene should be cleared soon.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

