Man in critical condition after police say he was shot through his bedroom window

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – A man in his early 20s is in a critical condition in the hospital after a late-night shooting in Fresno.

It happened at around 10 p.m. near Tyler Avenue and Clark Street. Officers were first alerted by a Shotspotter alert reporting three shots fired. That was followed by a 911 call.

According to Fresno Police, a Hispanic man was in his bedroom when rounds were fired through the window and struck him.

“We believe he was playing video games when the shooting took place,” said Lt. Bill Dooley.

Investigators have not found any witnesses and no suspects have been identified.

