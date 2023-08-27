Man in critical condition after physical fight, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in critical condition after being involved in a physical fight Saturday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say around 9:30 p.m. they responded to the Fresno Rescue Mission near ‘G’ and San Benito Streets where they found a man in his 60’s on the ground.

Investigators learned the victim and another man were involved in a physical altercation in front of the building when the victim was allegedly knocked to the ground and continued to be assaulted.

Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20’s to 30’s who was last seen running northbound on G Street toward Ventura Avenue.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The two men were believed to both be unhoused.