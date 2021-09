FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Friday night, according to Fresno police officers.

Authorities say the incident occurred on South Cedar and East Butler avenues around 7:30 p.m.

According to police, the victim struck is a man in his 50’s. Officials say he is expected to survive the incident.

Officers say the vehicle fled from the scene after hitting the victim and an investigation is underway to help identify a suspect.