Man identified in Fresno motorcycle crash on Hwy 168

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials have identified the individual who was ejected from their motorcycle on Friday night while racing on Highway 168.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Phillip Lam of Fresno who was killed after being thrown from his bike.

CHP says the motorcycle appeared to be racing a vehicle and the motorcyclist, Lam, was ejected from the bike when he veered to the right shoulder and the bike met with the concrete edge.

Lam was said to be going at a high-speed rate of 90 mph and CHP says it is unknown if he was wearing protective gear, but he was reported to be wearing a helmet.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com