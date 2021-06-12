Man identified in Fresno motorcycle crash on Hwy 168

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials have identified the individual who was ejected from their motorcycle on Friday night while racing on Highway 168.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Phillip Lam of Fresno who was killed after being thrown from his bike.

CHP says the motorcycle appeared to be racing a vehicle and the motorcyclist, Lam, was ejected from the bike when he veered to the right shoulder and the bike met with the concrete edge.

Lam was said to be going at a high-speed rate of 90 mph and CHP says it is unknown if he was wearing protective gear, but he was reported to be wearing a helmet.