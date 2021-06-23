Man identified in Fresno apartment complex shooting

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officers have identified the victim of a shooting that took place on Sunday night at an apartment complex in Fresno.

The victim has been identified as David Medrano, 21, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched to the Westwood Village Apartments in the area of Shields and Valentine avenues after someone called 9-1-1 to report they had spotted a man in his 20’s walking around with a gunshot wound.

Officials say when officers arrived at the scene, they found Medrano unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

When emergency services arrived Medrano was pronounced dead on scene, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Homicide detectives responded to the area and say they learned that Medrano, a resident of Porterville, was at the apartment complex when he got involved in a disturbance with an unknown person.

Detectives say they are still trying to determine why Medrano was in Fresno and what the reason behind the disturbance was.

The Fresno Police Department is asking anyone with information to contact Homicide Detective Ben Barnes at (559) 621-2421 or Detective Miguel Alvarez at (559) 621-2441.

For those who wish to remain anonymous contact Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.