Man identified from Sanger hit-and-run

SANGER, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run that took place on Friday night in Sanger.

CHP says that Renaldo Juarez, 57, of Sanger was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday around 9:00 p.m. on Greenwood Avenue.

Officers say the vehicle that hit Juarez is described as a black truck, with possible lights on its roof.

The suspect vehicle should also have front-end damage following the incident, according to officials.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Fresno CHP.