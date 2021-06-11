Man identified from Clovis hit-and-run

CLOVIS, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials have identified the victim from a hit-and-run that took place in Clovis Thursday night.

54-year-old Rod Lawley was the man who was killed in the fatal incident that happened on Shaw Avenue just west of Peach Avenue.

Lawley was pronounced deceased at the hospital after the Clovis Police Department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) responded to the scene.

Detectives and the CRU are investigating the crime and ask that anyone with information please call Valley Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.

