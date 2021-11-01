Man hospitalized following shooting in southwest Fresno, police say

The Fresno Police Department is investigating following a shooting in southwest Fresno on Monday night. (Photo: Orlando Garcia)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot in Fresno on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just after 7:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of MLK Jr. Boulevard and Lorena Avenue after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected that shots were fired nearby.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings in the roadway but there was no longer anyone at the scene.

While investigating, officers reportedly learned that two cars had pulled up near each other before the occupants of both vehicles opened fire at one another.

About an hour later, police say a man in his 30s arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound to his right thigh.

The man is being treated for his injury, which police say is considered non-life threatening.

Police say the man told officers that he was walking near MLK Jr. Boulevard and Lorena Avenue when he was shot by an unknown person.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.