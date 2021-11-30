Man hospitalized following shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to Belmont Avenue and Clark Street after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected four rounds had been fired from a gun in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his right arm.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment and police say he is expected to survive his injuries.

Detectives currently have the scene taped off as they search for witnesses and any nearby surveillance cameras that may have caught the shooting take place.

No details have been provided about the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.