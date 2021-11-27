Man hospitalized following shooting at southwest Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was rushed to a local hospital after he was shot during a gathering at a home on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At 9:03 p.m., officers were in the area of Thorne and Kearney avenues when they reported hearing six gunshots being fired.

About one minute later, police say someone called 9-1-1 to report that a man had been shot at a home near Geary Street and Fruit Avenue.

When officers arrived, they say they found a man in his 40s suffering from several gunshot wounds to his upper torso.

Officers immediately began performing life-saving measures on the man before he was rushed into surgery at a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

While investigating the shooting, officers reportedly learned there had been a gathering at the home where the man was shot.

Detectives are currently in the area searching for evidence and surveillance cameras that might have captured the incident taking place.

No details about the suspect have been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.