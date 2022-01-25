Man hospitalized following hit-and-run crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was rushed to the hospital following a hit-and-run crash on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

At 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Cedar and Bullard avenues after it was reported that a pedestrian had just been hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the roadway and realized he was suffering from major injuries.

Photo of the scene.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he is currently in critical condition.

Following the crash, officers say the driver who hit the man left the scene and has not yet been identified. A description of the vehicle has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Officers are currently in the area searching for witnesses and evidence related to the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.