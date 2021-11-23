Man hospitalized following DUI crash in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after his car was hit by a drunk driver on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 6:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Cedar and Florence avenues, near the Amazon distribution center, after it was reported that two cars had been involved in a crash.

When officers arrived, they found an Amazon contract driver, identified as a 23-year-old man, pinned inside his car.

Minutes later, firefighters arrived and were able to rescue the man from the car.

He suffered major head injuries and was rushed to a local hospital, where police say he is in critical condition.

While investigating, officers say they learned the Amazon contract driver was pulling out of the distribution center’s parking lot when another car crashed into his.

The driver of the other car, identified as Israel Douglas, was not injured in the accident, but three of his passengers were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

During the investigation, officers say they smelt alcohol on Douglas’ breath and decided to evaluate him for DUI.

Douglas was arrested and booked into the Fresno County jail on charges of felony DUI causing great bodily injury and driving while unlicensed.