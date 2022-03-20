Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with confirmation from the Fresno Police Department that the victim has died from his injuries in the hospital following the shooting.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has died following a car-to-car shooting on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 2:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of 6th Street and Saginaw Way after someone called 911 to report hearing gunshots.

As officers were still on their way out to the scene, they received another report of a car that had crashed into the garage of a nearby home.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds inside of the crashed car.

The man was rushed into surgery at a local hospital, where officials say he later died.

Photo of the scene.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the occupants of two cars had gotten into an argument near the intersection.

At some point during the fight, officials say someone in the suspect’s vehicle pulled out a gun and fired shots into the victim’s car, causing it to crash into the home.

Officers say the suspect left the scene in a dark colored vehicle following the shooting and has not yet been identified.

A description of the suspect has not been provided by officers at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.