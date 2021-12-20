Man hospitalized after truck slams into Fresno bus stop, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was rushed to a local hospital after he was hit by a truck near a bus stop on Monday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Kings Canyon and Chestnut avenues after several people called 9-1-1 to report someone had been hit by a truck.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his 70s bleeding profusely from his head near a bus stop.

The man was rushed into surgery at a local hospital, where police say he is in critical but stable condition.

A bench at the bus stop was ripped out of the ground during the crash.

Officials say they believe a driver was making a U-turn when he lost control and hit the man and the bus stop.

The driver stopped following the crash and has been cooperating with investigators.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors at this time.

Officers have taped off the scene as the investigation into the crash continues.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.