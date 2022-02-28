FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized following a shooting outside of a business in the River Park Shopping Center on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers were called out to Ruth’s Chris Steak House near Blackstone and El Paso avenues after someone called 911 to report a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his mid-20s suffering from several gunshot wounds to his lower body outside of the business.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he is currently in stable condition.

Authorities say the shooter had already left the area before officers could arrive.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but officials believe the suspect and the victim may have known each other.

No other details about the suspect have been provided by authorities at this time.

Officials say the entrance into River Park on El Paso Avenue is expected to be shut down for the next couple of hours as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.