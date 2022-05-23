PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot on Saturday night, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 6:45 p.m., officers were called out to a home on Beverly Street for a report of a possible gunshot victim.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds and other non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.

No arrests have been made and a description of the shooter has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call Detective J. Skiles at (559) 782-7400.