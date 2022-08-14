Photo of the scene provided by the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot in Orosi on Sunday night, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 7:30 p.m., deputies were called out to the area of Road 152 and Avenue 422 after it was reported that a shooting had broken out nearby.

When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.

Details about what happened leading up to the shooting are still unclear and deputies have not released a description of the suspect at this time.

Detectives are still working to find evidence at the scene of the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.