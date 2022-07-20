FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 9:40 p.m., officers responded to the area of Clovis and Huntington avenues after several people called 911 to report shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to both of his legs at a nearby apartment complex.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where officials say he is in stable condition.

While investigating, officers say they learned that the victim had been involved in an altercation with the suspect a week before the shooting.

Investigators believe the two saw each other again Wednesday night and began arguing at a nearby pizza restaurant, where the suspect opened fire.

Officers say they are still working to find the suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department (559) 621-7000.