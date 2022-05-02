FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was sitting in his front yard when he was shot and injured on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Thomas and Bond avenues after it was reported that four shots had been fired.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his late 40s suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper torso inside of a nearby home.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officers say his condition is unknown.

While investigating, officers say they learned the victim had been sitting in a chair in his front yard when a man walked up to him and started shooting. Following the shooting, the victim was pulled from the front lawn into the home by family members.

Officers say they don’t believe there was any interaction between the suspect and victim leading up to the gunfire, but it is too early in the investigation to call the shooting a random incident.

The suspect was last seen running eastbound through the neighborhood following the shooting.

Officials say he was wearing a white T-shirt and a face mask at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.