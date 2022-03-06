FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A standoff between Fresno police officers and a man barricaded in his home ended with the suspect hospitalized after gunfire erupted Sunday morning.

Officers said around 2:15 a.m. they received a call reporting gunshots that were fired from inside a home near Weldon and Palm avenue.

The caller said that he and his wife woke up to the sound of gunfire and when they went to their children’s room they found what they believed to be a bullet hole in the wall. When officers arrived at the home moments later they evacuated the family.

Investigators on the scene were able to determine that the shooter was a neighbor, identified by police as a 48-year-old man.

Officers said they established a perimeter around the man’s home. When the suspect exited his home, police describe his behavior as “belligerent” saying he refused to cooperate.

Police said the suspect returned to his home, barricading himself inside. At that point, members from the department’s Crisis Negotiations Team responded to the scene.

Authorities said around 4:00 a.m. gunshots were fired inside the home. Two officers fired returned fire.

The Fresno SWAT team was activated according to police when around 4:40 a.m. the man voluntarily exited his home and surrendered to officers.

According to police, the suspect was transported to a local hospital in stable condition with what appeared to be a graze wound to his head.