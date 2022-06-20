FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized after a shooting broke out at a playground on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. at Dicky Playground near Calaveras and Divisadero avenues.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a 49-year-old man suffering from one gunshot wound to his upper body.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital, where he is currently in critical condition.

The motive for the shooting is still unclear, but officers say they believe the victim might have some type of personal conflict with the suspect.

Investigators say there had been a softball game going on at the park when the shooting broke out.

Officers are speaking with witnesses to try and piece together what happened leading up to the shooting.

The park has been shut down as officers continue to investigate the incident.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.