FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was shot at an apartment complex on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 10:00 p.m., officers were called out to an apartment complex near Lorena and Clara avenues after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they reportedly found a man believed to be his 40s suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officers say he is in stable condition.

Officers also reported finding a woman in her 20s who had been grazed by a bullet, but they say she ended up not needing medical attention for her injury.

While investigating, officers say they learned the man had been visiting a woman at the apartment complex when they were confronted by a group of four to five men.

During the confrontation, officers say someone in the group pulled out a firearm and started shooting at the victims. The motive for the shooting is unknown.

The suspects were last seen running away from the apartment complex on foot.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at 559-621-7000.