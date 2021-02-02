Man hospitalized after rear-ending FAX bus in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — A man suspected of driving under the influence was taken to the hospital after rear-ending a FAX bus in northwest Fresno Tuesday night, according to police.

At around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the intersection of Blackstone and Ashlan avenues for a vehicle that had rear-ended a FAX bus.

When officers arrived they located a 38-year-old man in a gray four-door sedan with major front end damage. The driver of the vehicle had minor injuries to the face and was transported to Community Regional Medical Center.

Lt. Isreal Reyes with the Fresno Police Department says there were two passengers and a driver inside the FAX bus – but none reported any injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol or drugs were involved in the collision and say the driver of the sedan is being evaluated for DUI.