FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was rushed to a local hospital after he was involved in a car crash on Monday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 5:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Cedar and Sierra avenues after someone called 911 to report that two cars had crashed head-on into each other.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly man in one of the cars suffering from major injuries.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officers say he is in critical condition.

Officials have not provided any other details about the events leading up to the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, but officers say alcohol or drugs were not involved.