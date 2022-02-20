Man hospitalized after fight breaks out between neighbors, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An ongoing argument between neighbors turned violent and left one man hospitalized on Sunday afternoon, according to the Fresno Police Department. Officers say a man was shot during the incident, but they are unsure if he was struck by a rifle or a pellet gun.

Around 3:00 p.m., officers were called out to a home near Nevada and Backer avenues after it was reported that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one wound to his chest.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where authorities say he is currently in stable condition.

While investigating, officers say they learned the suspect and victim were neighbors and had been arguing back and forth with each other for a while.

At some point during the argument, officials say the suspect pulled out an unidentified weapon and shot the victim.

The suspect left the area following the incident and has not yet been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.