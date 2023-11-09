FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in Fresno on Thursday night, the Fresno Police Department said.

Officers say they received a call regarding a traffic collision of a vehicle versus a pedestrian traffic collision around the area of Shaw and Valentine Avenues around 8:15 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned a pedestrian was attempting to cross the lanes of Shaw Avenue at Valentine Avenue. He was going to the south side of the street to the north, he was in the crosswalk until he reached the westbound lane of Shaw. According to witnesses, he exited the crosswalk and went in a diagonal direction across the westbound lanes in traffic. He was then struck by a vehicle.

Officers say the driver stopped and provided aid to the pedestrian. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the driver stayed on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation. There is no information regarding the status of the pedestrian.