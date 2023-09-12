FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is hospitalized following a crash result of a failed U-turn in the area near Ewing Elementary School, the Fresno Police Department says on Tuesday.

Police say they were called to a crash at Carozza Park around the area of Olive and Winery Avenues on Tuesday afternoon.

Upon arrival, officers learned a vehicle was dropping someone off at a home across the street when they tried to make a U-turn in the middle of the road. A black truck hit the vehicle making a U-turn and crashed into the nearby park.

According to the Fresno Police Department, one person has been transferred to the hospital as a precaution. Everybody else involved did not report any injuries.