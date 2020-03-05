Man hospitalized after being trapped in house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was taken to the hospital after being trapped in a house fire Wednesday evening.

Firefighters received a call at around 6:50 p.m. about a house fire at 1600 block of E Courtland.

When firefighters arrived they were told that a man with disabilities was trapped inside the home and that a neighbor tried to rescue the victim.

Officials say the neighbor was unsuccessful in the rescue and left the house.

The fire department was able to locate the victim. He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center with burn injuries and is now intubated.

The neighbor was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

Officials say there were also two dogs injured from the fire.

The fire caused heavy damage inside the home. Fire officials say 46 fire personnel were used to put out the fire.

