FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An man was hospitalized Thursday after being shot while riding his bike in Visalia.

Just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday, officers from the Visalia Police Department responded to reports of a man who had been shot in the leg. Detectives say that he was riding his bike when a car pulled up beside him and fired.

Photo provided by Visalia Watchdog

The unidentified man was taken to an area hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police have not released any information on a suspect.