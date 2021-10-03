Man hospitalized after being hit by vehicle in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in a local hospital after he was hit by a vehicle on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to the area of Blackstone and Herndon avenues after several people called 9-1-1 to report that someone had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 30s suffering from moderate but non-life-threatening injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital to have his injuries treated.

While investigating, officers say they learned the man had been walking across the street in the crosswalk when he was struck by the vehicle.

Police say the driver stopped following the crash and has been cooperating with officers during the investigation.

Officers are unsure if the man had the right of way, or if he was walking against a red light.

For the next hour, officers expect to be in the area as they work to figure out who was at fault in the accident.