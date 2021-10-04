Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is now recovering in the hospital after he was hit by a car while jaywalking in Fresno on Monday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Cedar and Kings Canyon avenues after it was reported that a man had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s suffering from moderate injuries.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where his condition is currently unknown.

While investigating, officers say they learned the man had been crossing the street without using the crosswalk and was wearing dark clothing.

Police say the driver didn’t see the man in the roadway and ended up hitting him.

The driver stayed on the scene following the crash and has been cooperating with officers.