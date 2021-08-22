Man hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries after he was hit by a vehicle on Sunday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 8:15 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Blackstone and Cornell avenues after it was reported that a man had been hit by an SUV.

When officers arrived, they found an unconscious 31-year-old man lying in the roadway.

The man was reportedly breathing when he was taken to a local hospital, where police say he is currently in critical condition.

During an investigation into the crash, officers say they learned the man was crossing the street outside of the crosswalk in a poorly lit area of Blackstone.

As he was crossing the street, police say the man was hit by a driver who didn’t see him in the roadway.

The driver pulled over following the crash and has been cooperating with officers.

Drugs or alcohol are not suspected to have been factors in the crash.