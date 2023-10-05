CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been hospitalized following a three-vehicle collision in Clovis, The Clovis Police Department announced on Thursday.

According to the Clovis Police Department, they answered a call for a traffic collision at the intersection of Willow and Shaw Avenues on Thursday evening.

Upon arrival, officers say they learned one car collided with another vehicle, which spun around and hit a third vehicle.

Officers say a 54-year-old male was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. The other people involved in the incident included a male around his 40s, and a family of four.

The Clovis Police Department reminds citizens to be careful and pay attention when driving at night.