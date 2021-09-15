Man hits and kicks K9 deputy after resisting arrest in Hanford, deputies say

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Deputies have arrested a man on charges of robbery, kidnapping, attempted carjacking and more on Tuesday morning, according to Kings County Sheriff officials.

Deputies were dispatched to the area of Excelsior and 13 1/4 avenues around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday to investigate a 9-1-1 call.

According to officials, the reporting party said her ex-boyfriend, Charles Minter, had attempted to carjack her vehicle and that he had left walking toward an orchard in the area after the incident.

Deputies say upon investigation, they confirmed Minter had a warrant issued for his arrest for violating a restraining order.

According to officials, deputies attempted to contact Minter, but instead of complying, he ran north into an orchard.

Deputies say after speaking with the victim, they quickly determined that Minter had committed multiple crimes including robbery, kidnapping and attempted carjacking.

Authorities say they began searching the orchard and surrounding areas for Minter and with the assistance of two K9 Deputies were able to locate him.

During the search, officials say K9 Bluz located a black backpack Minter had stolen from the victim and that it was later collected and returned to its owner.

K9 Officer Bluz suffered minor injuries from the incident but is expected to make a full recovery, according to Kings County Sheriff deputies.

According to authorities, deputies contacted Minter after he was seen exiting a cornfield and ordered him to get onto the ground and surrender.

Kings County Sheriff deputies say Minter refused and began cursing at the deputies, acting as if he wanted to fight them at the scene.

Officials say K9 Bluz was then utilized to take Minter into custody by taking him to the ground, but Bluz was struck in the head and kicked in the ribs by Minter who continued to resist arrest.

Authorities say after a brief struggle, deputies were able to place Minter into handcuffs and have him transferred to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.

According to deputies, Minter was released from the hospital and booked into the Kings County Jail on charges of robbery, kidnapping, attempted carjacking, resisting arrest, resisting an executive officer and willfully harming a police K9.

Authorities say his bail was set at $405,000.