Man hit with gun, pushed out of truck during armed carjacking in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Detectives are investigating an armed carjacking in Tulare County on Sunday morning, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials.

Around 8:00 a.m., deputies responded to Highway 190, west of Newcomb for report of an armed carjacking.

Authorities say the victim said he was sleeping in his truck near the river when a man got into the passenger seat and pointed a gun at him. According to officials, the suspect told the victim to get out of the car, and after the victim refused, began hitting him with the gun.

Deputies say the victim then began driving the truck, but the suspect was able to push him out of the vehicle and drive off.

Officials described the stolen truck as a 1990 Chevy Silverado with a red step side and license plate number DP479NT.

Deputies are asking anyone who has seen the truck or has information about this incident to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.