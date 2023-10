FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after he was hit by a train while riding his bike in Downtown Fresno Thursday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say it happened around 11:45 p.m. near Mono and G Street. A witness told police that two trains were approaching the intersection from opposite directions when the man on a bicycle tried to cross over the tracks.

Officers say he was hit and killed by one of the trains.