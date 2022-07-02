HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A man is dead after he was hit by a freight train on Saturday morning in the Central Valley.

Hanford police officers responded to a call of a freight train versus a pedestrian just after 9:00 a.m. in the area of 7th Street and Santa Fe Avenue, near the Amtrak train station.

Investigators say a man believed to be in a wheelchair was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives say details are limited and they aren’t sure why the man was that close to the tracks while the freight train was passing through the area. The train remained in place on the tracks until around noon.

The Hanford Police Department is handling the investigation into the incident.

The Kings County Coroner’s office is working on identifying the man to be able to notify his next of kin.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call the Hanford Police Department at (559) 585-2540.