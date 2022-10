SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after he was struck by a train on his motorized unit in Selma Friday morning, according to the Selma Police Department.

Police say around 2:00 a.m. officers responded to the railroad crossing at Floral Avenue, near Front Street for a report of a train hitting a pedestrian.

Authorities say the man was crossing the railroad tracks when his motorized unit became lodged in the tracks and he was hit and killed by the train.