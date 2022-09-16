FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man in his 30’s was hit by a train early Friday morning in Downtown Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers.

Police say the man was hit around 4:00 a.m. near H and Fresno Street. According to police, the conductor saw what he thought was a garbage bag on the tracks. As the train was approaching he noticed legs and applied the brakes.

Police say they believe the man was lying on the tracks when he was hit. The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.