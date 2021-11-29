Man hit by stray bullet, child pushed and injured by fleeing suspect during shootout in Fresno, police say

Photo of the scene near Holt and Fairmont.

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was injured following a shooting in Fresno on Monday afternoon, according to Fresno Police officials.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers responded to Holt and Fairmont after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected shots had been fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found someone suffering from a non-life-threatening would from a ricochet bullet.

While investigating, officers say they learned at least two people had been standing in a grassy area near a home when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up nearby.

Police say at least one person in the car opened fire on the two people in the grassy area, who then returned fire.

Following the shooting, witnesses reported seeing the car drive away and a couple of people running away from the area on foot.

As one of the suspects was fleeing, police say they pushed a child to the ground, causing them to bump their head. The child was taken to a local hospital, but police say they are expected to be okay.

Authorities say a description of the suspects is unknown at this time, but there were at least two people inside of the car where the shots were fired from.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.