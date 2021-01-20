Man hit by mirror on FAX utility truck dies

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man in his 50s has died Wednesday after being hit by the mirror of a FAX utility truck Tuesday night, according to Fresno Police.

Authorities say the man was walking in the roadway on the westbound lanes of Shaw between Brawley and Marty avenues pushing a wheelchair when he was struck by the mirror on a FAX utility truck.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center.

The driver stayed at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

No other details were available.