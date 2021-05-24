Man hit and killed while lying in Fresno street identified, investigators say

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man hit and killed by a driver while lying in a street Thursday has now been identified, Fresno County officials say.

Esmond Hedrington, 46 of Madera, was killed after he was hit by a car at around 9:00 p.m. on Jensen, near Maple.

Officers say a driver was traveling westbound when she struck Hedrington, who was lying in the street.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to police. Officers say there were no signs of intoxication.

