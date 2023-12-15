MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 36-year-old man is dead after being hit by multiple vehicles on Highway 99 in Merced, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says on Wednesday around 9:18 p.m., officers received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash near southbound Highway 99 and Sultana Drive.

CHP officers responded to the scene and found a man who was hit by multiple vehicles after the initial crash. They say he died at the scene.

During the investigation, it was determined that a 33-year-old man from Kent, Washington was driving the 2020 Ford van that hit the pedestrian.

Officers say the van driver swerved to the left, trying to avoid hitting the person, however, the right front and side of the Ford hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was struck multiple times by other unknown vehicles. The van driver remained at the crash scene and was cooperative with the investigation.

The Merced Area Office is asking that any witnesses or involved parties contact Officer Woodring at (209) 356-6600 or after hours at (209) 356-2900.