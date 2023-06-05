VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol after a man was struck and killed Sunday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP says around 8:30 p.m. officers reponed to calls of a pedestrian stumbling on eastbound Highway 198, near Giddings Street in Visalia.

As officers were arriving, callers say the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. When officers arrived they say the pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and died.

The driver of the vehicle identified by police as James Martinez of Exeter returned to the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

CHP says Martinez was not found at fault for the crash, however, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol and arrested for DUI.