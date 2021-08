FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in south Fresno Thursday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.

The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. near Cedar and Hamilton avenues.

Police say a man in his 60s was in the roadway near Sequoia Middle School when a driver going south on Cedar Avenue hit him.

According to officials, the victim was transported to the hospital; where he later died.

Officials are currently on scene investigating the incident.