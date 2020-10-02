Man hit and killed in Fresno County early Friday morning

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was hit and killed by a car after the victim got stuck on the side of the road in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 5 a.m. near Golden State Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

The CHP said after the victim got stuck on the side of the road the victim ran in front of a car and was hit.

No other information was immediately available.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.