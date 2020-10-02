Man hit and killed in Fresno County early Friday morning

FRESNO COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) —  A man was hit and killed by a car after the victim got stuck on the side of the road in Fresno County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around  5 a.m. near Golden State Boulevard and Jefferson Avenue.

The CHP said after the victim got stuck on the side of the road the victim ran in front of a car and was hit.

No other information was immediately available.

