PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was killed after he was hit by a vehicle while walking in the roadway on Monday night, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Around 11:40 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Highway 190 and Martin Street after it was reported that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

When officers arrived, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from serious injuries in the roadway.

Officials say the man was later pronounced dead from his injuries.

While investigating, officers said they learned that the pedestrian had been walking in the roadway when he was hit by a Jeep.

The driver pulled over following the crash and has been cooperating with the investigation. Officers say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Corporal M. Aguillon at (559) 782-7400.