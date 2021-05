FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was killed by a train in downtown Fresno early Friday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say the man was on the tracks near Illinois and Diana street around 3:00 a.m. when the conductor said he appeared to be disoriented on the tracks and the train could not stop.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.